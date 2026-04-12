Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Assury. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents
Enterprise security teams deploying multi-step AI agents need runtime visibility and enforcement that doesn't exist in standard API controls, and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents delivers that at the execution layer where agents actually operate. The platform maps to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through continuous identity verification and runtime policy enforcement across agent workflows, with DE.CM continuous monitoring catching unauthorized agent behavior in real time. Skip this if your agents are simple single-call tools or your risk tolerance allows agents to operate without per-step authorization; this is built for teams that treat agent autonomy as a privileged operation requiring zero-trust controls.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents: Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust. built by Assury..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents is developed by Assury. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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