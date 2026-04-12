Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Skill Scanner: Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Security scanning of AI agent skill definitions, CLI-based interface for running scans, Multiple output format support via --output- flags..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.