Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Skill Scanner is a free agentic ai security tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Teams building AI agents who need to catch security misconfigurations before deployment will find Skill Scanner's CLI-based static analysis particularly useful because it integrates into build pipelines without added infrastructure costs. The tool is open-source, free, and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, meaning you're getting vendor-backed analysis without licensing friction. Skip this if your AI security strategy relies on runtime behavior detection or if your team lacks CLI fluency; Skill Scanner is a pre-deployment checkpoint, not a production monitor.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Skill Scanner for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Skill Scanner: Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Security scanning of AI agent skill definitions, CLI-based interface for running scans, Multiple output format support via --output-
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Skill Scanner differentiates with Security scanning of AI agent skill definitions, CLI-based interface for running scans, Multiple output format support via --output-
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Skill Scanner is developed by Cisco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Skill Scanner serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, AI Governance. Key differences: Agent Vault is Commercial while Skill Scanner is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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