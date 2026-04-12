Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Silverfort AI Agent Security: AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.