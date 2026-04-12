Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Raven Runtime AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents in production need visibility into shadow AI that code review won't catch, and Raven Runtime AI Agents discovers and monitors agents without requiring registration or SDK changes across Java, Node.js, Python, and Go environments. The passive instrumentation model means you get real-time agent behavior tracking and policy-based blocking without the overhead that kills production workloads. Skip this if you're looking for agent governance at the development or pre-deployment stage; Raven is explicitly a runtime control tool, not a supply chain solution.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Raven Runtime AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Raven Runtime AI Agents: Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Raven Runtime AI Agents differentiates with Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Raven Runtime AI Agents is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Raven Runtime AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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