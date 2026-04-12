Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Raven Runtime AI Agents: Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.