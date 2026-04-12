Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Promptfoo MCP Proxy: Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include MCP server whitelisting to block unapproved servers, Granular access control per user and application, Real-time monitoring of MCP interactions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.