Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Prompt Security ClawSec: Security skill suite for OpenClaw AI agents with hardening capabilities. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Drift detection for SOUL.md protection, Live security recommendations, Automated security audits..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.