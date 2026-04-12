Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX: Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.