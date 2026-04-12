Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

OpenClaw: Security platform for hardening OpenClaw AI agents against attacks. built by ZioSec. Core capabilities include Prompt injection prevention, Data poisoning protection, Privilege escalation prevention..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.