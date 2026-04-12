Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Obot MCP Gateway: Enterprise MCP gateway for managing, securing & controlling AI agent access to systems. built by Obot. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server management and onboarding, Integration with identity providers for authentication, Fine-grained access control policies for MCP servers..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.