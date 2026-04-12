Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

MintMCP: Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement. built by MintMCP. Core capabilities include Per-agent identity via Agent Bundles with scoped OAuth credentials, Custom policy enforcement on every MCP tool call via sandboxed runtime, Prebuilt DLP integrations for secrets, prompt injection, and risky bash detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.