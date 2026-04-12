Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Lumeus MCP Security: Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include MCP server discovery across IDE environments, Sanctioned vs. unsanctioned MCP server inventory, Centralized deployment and governance of enterprise MCP servers..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.