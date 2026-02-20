Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Turing is a commercial ai red teaming tool by PrivaSapien. FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits is a commercial agentic ai security tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping LLMs into production need Agent Turing because it catches what manual red teaming misses: multi-turn jailbreaks and privacy leaks that single-prompt tests won't surface. The Turing Tree algorithm stress-tests across privacy, safety, and fairness in parallel, cutting audit cycles to weeks instead of months. Skip this if your LLMs are internal-only experiments or if you lack a dedicated AI governance function; Agent Turing assumes you're already committed to substantive risk assessment before deployment.
FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits
Enterprise security teams deploying LangChain, AutoGen, or CrewAI agents need FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits because it's the only service that combines manual code review with simulated red team testing specifically built for agentic systems, catching prompt injection and unsafe tool use patterns that generic AI security scanners miss. The on-premises deployment and threat modeling framework cover NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, meaning you get asset context and risk quantification rather than just vulnerability lists. Skip this if your agents are still in POC phase or if you need continuous automated scanning; FYEO is a point-in-time audit service, not a monitoring platform.
Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness.
Security audit service for agentic AI systems via threat modeling & red teaming.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Turing vs FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits for your ai red teaming needs.
Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..
FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits: Security audit service for agentic AI systems via threat modeling & red teaming. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Threat modeling for agentic AI systems, Manual code review of agentic AI codebases, Simulated red team testing against agentic AI systems..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Turing differentiates with Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment. FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits differentiates with Threat modeling for agentic AI systems, Manual code review of agentic AI codebases, Simulated red team testing against agentic AI systems.
Agent Turing is developed by PrivaSapien. FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Turing and FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits serve similar AI Red Teaming use cases: both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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