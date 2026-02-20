Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

FYEO Agentic AI Security Audits: Security audit service for agentic AI systems via threat modeling & red teaming. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Threat modeling for agentic AI systems, Manual code review of agentic AI codebases, Simulated red team testing against agentic AI systems..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.