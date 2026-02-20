Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Com Olho Bug Bounty Program: Bug bounty platform for organizations to run vulnerability disclosure programs. built by Com Olho. Core capabilities include Bug bounty program management, Vulnerability discovery for web applications, API security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.