Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection: Cloud-based ATP with inline threat detection, sandboxing, and TLS/SSL inspection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline proxy architecture for full traffic inspection, Cloud sandbox for unknown threat quarantine, Unlimited TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.