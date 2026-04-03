Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Safe Intelligence: ML model validation, robustification, and monitoring platform. built by Safe Intelligence. Core capabilities include Model performance and robustness analysis, Fragility and counter example identification, Formal verification of neural networks against perturbations..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.