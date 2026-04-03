Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Red Specter Nightfall: AI-native offensive framework with 64 tools for testing AI attack surfaces. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 64 offensive AI security tools accessible via a single CLI, NEMESIS autonomous adversarial AI that mutates attack strategies mid-engagement, 19 pre-built attack chains with automatic tool sequencing..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.