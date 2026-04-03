Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous vulnerability discovery without hiring dedicated red teamers should run Aether AI. The platform's AI-driven attack simulation handles multi-vector testing at machine speed, covering both internal and external surfaces in ways manual penetration testing cycles cannot match, and its automated detection rule generation directly strengthens your ID.RA and DE.AE capabilities. Skip this if you need human-led red teaming with narrative context about business logic flaws; Aether AI excels at finding what exists, not why it matters to your specific threat model.

Mindgard AI Security Risk Discovery & Assessment

Security teams deploying large language models or other AI systems need Mindgard AI Security Risk Discovery & Assessment because it's the only tool that maps your actual AI attack surface before attackers find it. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most security stacks skip entirely,asset discovery specific to AI models and the adversarial risk assessment that follows,plus continuous monitoring that catches guardrail bypasses and prompt injection vectors. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than a runtime problem; Mindgard assumes you're running AI in production and need to know what breaks it.