Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM): Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery across enterprise including shadow AI, Structured documentation of datasets, models, and dependencies, Continuous monitoring of AI systems..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.