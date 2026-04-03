Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

FireTail AI Security Testing: Automated LLM security testing platform detecting prompt injection & data leaks. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Automated LLM vulnerability testing using simulated malicious prompts and adversarial inputs, Detection of prompt injection, jailbreaks, hallucinations, and sensitive data leaks, Repeatable, structured test suites across models and configurations..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.