Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Dreadnode Spyglass: AI red teaming platform for adversarial testing of deployed AI systems. built by Dreadnode. Core capabilities include Launch adversarial attacks against deployed AI systems, Execute operations via Strikes and Runs, Add custom targets, datasets, and scoring mechanisms..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.