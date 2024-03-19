Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aem-hacker is a free penetration testing tool. Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers who regularly assess Adobe Experience Manager deployments should start with AEM Hacker because it's the only free tool purpose-built to chain AEM-specific misconfigurations into working exploits rather than just flag them. With 797 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it reflects real tester demand and has caught privilege escalation paths in Dispatcher rules and OSGi console access that generic web scanners miss. Skip this if your target environment is mostly on-premises AEM 6.0 without internet access; the tool assumes network reachability and targets modern AEM configurations.
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
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Common questions about comparing aem-hacker vs Aikido Attack for your penetration testing needs.
aem-hacker: AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems..
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aem-hacker is open-source with 797 GitHub stars. Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aem-hacker and Aikido Attack serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: aem-hacker is Free while Aikido Attack is Commercial, aem-hacker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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