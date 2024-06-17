Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Parakeet Security: Security platform for voice AI agents against emerging threats. built by Parakeet Security. Core capabilities include Voice AI agent security, Protection against emerging voice AI risks..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.