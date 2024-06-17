Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Ovalix AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows. built by Ovalix. Core capabilities include AI agent workflow visualization and mapping, Data leakage prevention for AI agent interactions, Real-time monitoring of AI agent communications and decisions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.