Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Nestria AI: Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows. built by Nestria AI. Core capabilities include Parallel sub-agent orchestration for speed and throughput, Sovereign-ready deployment, Low-latency reliability uplift for agentic workflows..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.