Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Mint Security: Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement. built by Mint Security. Core capabilities include AI touchpoint discovery and inventory, Real-time monitoring of AI components, Permitted Operational Envelope (PoE) definition and enforcement..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.