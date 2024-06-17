Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Lasso Intent Security: Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Real-time intent analysis in under 50ms with 99.83% claimed threat detection accuracy, Autonomous agent governance to ensure AI agents operate within authorized scope and policy, Tool and response alignment validation at specific interaction checkpoints..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.