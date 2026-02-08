Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.