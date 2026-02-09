qsreplace

Penetration testers who need to fuzz query parameters fast will appreciate qsreplace's simplicity; it does one thing,swap all parameter values in bulk,and does it without the overhead of full proxy tools. With 837 GitHub stars and zero dependencies, it's battle-tested by practitioners who've integrated it into scripted workflows. Skip this if you need interactive parameter manipulation or request modification beyond query strings; qsreplace is a surgical instrument, not a proxy.