Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. PHPsploit is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Red team operators and penetration testers running PHP-heavy infrastructure assessments will get the most from PHPsploit because its polymorphic backdoor approach defeats signature-based detection in ways static C2 frameworks cannot. The HTTP header tunneling technique keeps communication invisible to standard network monitoring, and the tool's 2,386 GitHub stars reflects active operator adoption and payload refinement over years of real-world use. Skip this if your goal is covert persistence in hardened enterprise environments; PHPsploit's strength lies in controlled testing scenarios where you need to demonstrate web server compromise depth, not in evading mature SOC detection stacks.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
A PHP-based command and control framework that maintains persistent web server access through polymorphic backdoors and HTTP header communication tunneling.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs PHPsploit for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
PHPsploit: A PHP-based command and control framework that maintains persistent web server access through polymorphic backdoors and HTTP header communication tunneling..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. PHPsploit is open-source with 2,386 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and PHPsploit serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while PHPsploit is Free, PHPsploit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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