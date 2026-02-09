Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. NoSQLMap is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and red teams targeting MongoDB, CouchDB, or custom NoSQL stacks will find NoSQLMap invaluable for automating injection discovery that commercial scanners routinely miss. The tool's 3,245 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect sustained adoption among practitioners who need to exploit NoSQL-specific flaws rather than relying on generic SQL injection payloads. Skip this if your testing scope is limited to traditional SQL databases or if you need a polished UI; NoSQLMap demands Python fluency and manual payload tuning.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
NoSQLMap is an open source Python tool that automates NoSQL injection attacks and exploits configuration weaknesses in NoSQL databases to disclose or clone data.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs NoSQLMap for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
NoSQLMap: NoSQLMap is an open source Python tool that automates NoSQL injection attacks and exploits configuration weaknesses in NoSQL databases to disclose or clone data..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. NoSQLMap is open-source with 3,245 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and NoSQLMap serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while NoSQLMap is Free, NoSQLMap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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