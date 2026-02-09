Findsploit

Penetration testers and red teamers who need fast exploit lookups during active assessments should use Findsploit for its ability to query both local and online databases from the command line without context switching. The tool's 1,757 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you can validate it in your workflow immediately without procurement friction. Skip this if your team needs exploit correlation tied to your actual asset inventory; Findsploit is a lookup utility, not a vulnerability management platform.