Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. enum4linux-ng is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and red team operators running Windows reconnaissance on networks with SMB exposure will move faster with enum4linux-ng than the original enum4linux, thanks to its Python rewrite that handles larger datasets and broken SMB implementations without hanging. The tool pulls user lists, share enumeration, and policy details from a single command line faster than manual net use or rpcclient chains, which matters when you're working through dozens of targets in a single engagement. Skip this if your scope is macOS or Linux-heavy environments where SMB isn't the attack surface; enum4linux-ng is deliberately Windows-centric and won't justify the learning curve otherwise.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs enum4linux-ng for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
enum4linux-ng: A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. enum4linux-ng is open-source with 1,551 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and enum4linux-ng serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while enum4linux-ng is Free, enum4linux-ng is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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