Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Dradis Community Edition (CE) is a free penetration testing tool by Security Roots Ltd (Dradis). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and security teams at startups and small businesses drowning in scattered findings across spreadsheets and chat logs should pick Dradis Community Edition to consolidate pentest data and collaborate without vendor lock-in. The tool is free, cloud-deployed, and covers critical risk assessment and incident analysis workflows under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get structured reporting and team visibility without licensing friction. Skip this if your team needs advanced recovery orchestration or deep forensic automation; Dradis excels at pentest coordination, not post-breach response.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Open-source platform for pentest reporting and security team collaboration
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Dradis Community Edition (CE) for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Dradis Community Edition (CE): Open-source platform for pentest reporting and security team collaboration. built by Security Roots Ltd (Dradis)..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Dradis Community Edition (CE) is developed by Security Roots Ltd (Dradis). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Dradis Community Edition (CE) serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while Dradis Community Edition (CE) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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