Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. BloodHound is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and red teamers need BloodHound to map Active Directory attack paths that manual testing misses; the graph visualization finds transitive trust relationships and permission chains that would take weeks to discover by hand. The tool is free and has 10,325 GitHub stars, meaning you're inheriting battle-tested logic from thousands of real assessments. Skip BloodHound if your team lacks AD expertise to interpret the output or if you need automated exploitation; it's a discovery and visualization engine, not a post-exploitation framework.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs BloodHound for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. BloodHound is open-source with 10,325 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and BloodHound serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while BloodHound is Free, BloodHound is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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