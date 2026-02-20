ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning

Security teams already running Elasticsearch will extract immediate value from Elastic Machine Learning for anomaly detection in log and metric data without additional infrastructure. The tight Kibana integration means your analysts can build, deploy, and iterate on detection models from the same interface where they're already investigating incidents, cutting the friction that typically buries ML tools. This works best for mid-market and enterprise shops with sustained log volume; smaller teams or those still building their observability foundation will find the learning curve steeper than rule-based alerting and may not justify the licensing cost.