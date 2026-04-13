Securibench Micro

Security teams evaluating static analysis tools need a way to measure which SAST vendors actually catch vulnerabilities instead of relying on marketing claims, and Securibench Micro gives you that benchmark. The test suite includes 26 vulnerable web application cases designed specifically to expose gaps in commercial scanners, letting you run controlled comparisons before buying. Skip this if you need production-ready security controls; Securibench Micro is a testing harness for procurement decisions, not a tool you deploy into CI/CD.