Redirecting

Developers and security teams using HTTP request interception for testing purposes will find value in Redirecting's straightforward redirect functionality; it handles URL rewriting without the complexity of heavyweight proxies. The free pricing model makes it accessible for small teams or proof-of-concept work with minimal budget friction. Skip this if you need SAST capabilities, policy enforcement, or integration with a broader AppSec pipeline; Redirecting is a narrow utility, not a testing platform.