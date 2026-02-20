aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

MergeBase Software Composition Analysis: SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC. built by MergeBase. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.