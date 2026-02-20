Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. MergeBase Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by MergeBase. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
MergeBase Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in open source alerts will find real value in MergeBase's unused code analysis, which cuts false positives by actually understanding what components your application runs versus what it merely includes. Its runtime detection catches vulnerabilities in live code paths that static SBOM tools miss, and the combination directly addresses NIST GV.SC and DE.CM requirements without requiring a separate runtime security product. Skip this if you need deep integration with enterprise repositories beyond GitHub and Bitbucket, or if you're still in the phase of just building an initial SBOM; MergeBase assumes you already have scanning in place and want to stop the noise.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs MergeBase Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
MergeBase Software Composition Analysis: SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC. built by MergeBase. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. MergeBase Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. MergeBase Software Composition Analysis is developed by MergeBase. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and MergeBase Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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