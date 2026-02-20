Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Dynamic SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Security teams drowning in SCA noise will cut through it with Dynamic SBOM by actually measuring which CVEs are reachable at runtime rather than cataloging every theoretical risk in their dependencies. The tool filters out 60-90% of static findings through runtime profiling and attack simulation, paired with VEX export to satisfy EO 14028 and SSDF compliance. Skip this if you need supply chain visibility across your vendor ecosystem; Dynamic SBOM maps your own code's exposure, not your third parties'.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Dynamic SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Dynamic SBOM differentiates with Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Dynamic SBOM is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Dynamic SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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