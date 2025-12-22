Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Dynamic SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Security teams drowning in SCA noise will cut through it with Dynamic SBOM by actually measuring which CVEs are reachable at runtime rather than cataloging every theoretical risk in their dependencies. The tool filters out 60-90% of static findings through runtime profiling and attack simulation, paired with VEX export to satisfy EO 14028 and SSDF compliance. Skip this if you need supply chain visibility across your vendor ecosystem; Dynamic SBOM maps your own code's exposure, not your third parties'.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Dynamic SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Dynamic SBOM differentiates with Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Dynamic SBOM is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Dynamic SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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