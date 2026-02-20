Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Koi Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Koi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT across endpoints and app marketplaces should start with Koi Platform; its hourly marketplace scanning catches self-provisioned software that traditional asset discovery misses entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility, two functions most organizations treat as an afterthought until a breach forces the conversation. Skip this if your team lacks the integration bandwidth to connect Koi to your existing Zscaler or EDR stack, or if you need deep code-level vulnerability remediation beyond risk scoring and sandboxing.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs Koi Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) differentiates with Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques. Koi Platform differentiates with Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. Koi Platform is developed by Koi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and Koi Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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