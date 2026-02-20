aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.