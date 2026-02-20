Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is a commercial detection engineering tool by aDolus Technology. THOR Lite is a free detection engineering tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains will get the most from aDolus FACT because it consolidates multiple antivirus engines and YARA rules into a single malware detection workflow, catching threats that isolated scanners miss. The tool maps component relationships to identify hidden infection paths, and covers NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk management) and DE.AE (adverse event analysis) with actual depth rather than surface-level compliance. Skip this if you need post-infection response or threat hunting; FACT stops at detection and doesn't help you understand how malware moved through your network after the fact.
Security teams that need to hunt for known malware and suspicious artifacts across Windows, Linux, and macOS without licensing friction should start with THOR Lite. It scans against YARA rules and IOC databases at speed without agent deployment, making it ideal for incident response workflows where you're chasing specific indicators rather than building continuous monitoring. Skip this if you need behavioral detection or post-compromise forensics beyond pattern matching; THOR Lite is a scanner, not a behavioral engine.
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT - Malware Detection vs THOR Lite for your detection engineering needs.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..
THOR Lite: A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection and THOR Lite serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both are Detection Engineering tools, both cover YARA. Key differences: aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is Commercial while THOR Lite is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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