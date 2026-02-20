Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is a commercial detection engineering tool by aDolus Technology. Salvador Technologies is a commercial industrial control system security tool by Salvador Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains will get the most from aDolus FACT because it consolidates multiple antivirus engines and YARA rules into a single malware detection workflow, catching threats that isolated scanners miss. The tool maps component relationships to identify hidden infection paths, and covers NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk management) and DE.AE (adverse event analysis) with actual depth rather than surface-level compliance. Skip this if you need post-infection response or threat hunting; FACT stops at detection and doesn't help you understand how malware moved through your network after the fact.
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT - Malware Detection vs Salvador Technologies for your detection engineering needs.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..
Salvador Technologies: OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery. built by Salvador Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated backup of OT/ICS endpoints with integrity verification, System restoration to clean operational state in under one minute, Real-time centralized Management Console for monitoring all sites and stations..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection differentiates with Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction. Salvador Technologies differentiates with Automated backup of OT/ICS endpoints with integrity verification, System restoration to clean operational state in under one minute, Real-time centralized Management Console for monitoring all sites and stations.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is developed by aDolus Technology. Salvador Technologies is developed by Salvador Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection integrates with VirusTotal, Nextron. Salvador Technologies integrates with Nvidia, Orange Cyberdefense, Forescout. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection and Salvador Technologies serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Critical Infrastructure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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