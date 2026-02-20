aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..

Salvador Technologies: OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery. built by Salvador Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated backup of OT/ICS endpoints with integrity verification, System restoration to clean operational state in under one minute, Real-time centralized Management Console for monitoring all sites and stations..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.