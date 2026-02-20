aDolus FACT - Malware Detection

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains will get the most from aDolus FACT because it consolidates multiple antivirus engines and YARA rules into a single malware detection workflow, catching threats that isolated scanners miss. The tool maps component relationships to identify hidden infection paths, and covers NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk management) and DE.AE (adverse event analysis) with actual depth rather than surface-level compliance. Skip this if you need post-infection response or threat hunting; FACT stops at detection and doesn't help you understand how malware moved through your network after the fact.