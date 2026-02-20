Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is a commercial detection engineering tool by aDolus Technology. EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0 is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by EasySec Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains will get the most from aDolus FACT because it consolidates multiple antivirus engines and YARA rules into a single malware detection workflow, catching threats that isolated scanners miss. The tool maps component relationships to identify hidden infection paths, and covers NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk management) and DE.AE (adverse event analysis) with actual depth rather than surface-level compliance. Skip this if you need post-infection response or threat hunting; FACT stops at detection and doesn't help you understand how malware moved through your network after the fact.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams struggling with lateral movement inside industrial networks will find real value in ThinGUARD 2.0's device-level access control, which actually stops unauthorized movement between functional units rather than just logging it. The plug-and-play deployment means you're not rewriting control system logic or waiting months for integration, and the NIST PR.AA and DE.CM alignment proves it delivers on identity lockdown and continuous visibility simultaneously. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience over access prevention; ThinGUARD is built for containment, not post-breach orchestration.
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
OT-native zero-trust platform with device-level access control for IIoT.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT - Malware Detection vs EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0 for your detection engineering needs.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..
EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0: OT-native zero-trust platform with device-level access control for IIoT. built by EasySec Solutions. Core capabilities include Device-level access control to prevent unauthorized access, lateral movement, and insider threats, Policy-based network isolation between OT functional units, End-to-end encryption for OT device data and commands based on access permissions..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection differentiates with Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction. EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0 differentiates with Device-level access control to prevent unauthorized access, lateral movement, and insider threats, Policy-based network isolation between OT functional units, End-to-end encryption for OT device data and commands based on access permissions.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is developed by aDolus Technology. EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0 is developed by EasySec Solutions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection and EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0 serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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