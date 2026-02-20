aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..

EasySec ThinGUARD 2.0: OT-native zero-trust platform with device-level access control for IIoT. built by EasySec Solutions. Core capabilities include Device-level access control to prevent unauthorized access, lateral movement, and insider threats, Policy-based network isolation between OT functional units, End-to-end encryption for OT device data and commands based on access permissions..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.