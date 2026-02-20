aDolus FACT Certificate Validation: Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs..

Salvador Technologies: OT/ICS cyber-resilience platform for sub-minute backup & recovery. built by Salvador Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated backup of OT/ICS endpoints with integrity verification, System restoration to clean operational state in under one minute, Real-time centralized Management Console for monitoring all sites and stations..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.