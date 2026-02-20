aDolus FACT Certificate Validation: Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs..

MotionSafe Cyber: Fleet-grade cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and assets. built by MotionSafe. Core capabilities include Continuous cybersecurity monitoring for vehicle fleets, Real-time asset tracking, AI-based anomaly detection for connected vehicle activity..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.