aDolus FACT Certificate Validation: Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs..

Kry10 OS (KOS): Secure OS for mission-critical connected devices, built on the seL4 microkernel. built by Kry10. Core capabilities include Built on formally verified seL4 microkernel, Application isolation via microkernel architecture, Self-healing with minimal downtime..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.