aDolus FACT Certificate Validation: Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs..

IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT): OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Asset discovery including firmware versions, serial numbers, and network configuration, Real-time network and telemetry data monitoring, Anomaly and threat detection using passive OT security sensors..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.