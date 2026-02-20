Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation is a commercial software supply chain security tool by aDolus Technology. IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) is a commercial industrial control system security tool by IKARUS Security Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation
Security teams protecting ICS/OT environments should use aDolus FACT Certificate Validation to detect fraudulent and stolen code signing certificates before malicious firmware reaches operational technology assets. The tool validates certificate chains and authenticates unsigned binaries across ICS software and firmware, addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management where most validation tools assume standard software distribution channels. Skip this if your organization runs primarily Windows/Linux endpoints in IT networks; the value concentrates in OT shops where firmware provenance verification is non-negotiable and certificate spoofing creates physical safety risk.
IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting critical infrastructure need passive network visibility that doesn't interrupt OT uptime, and IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) delivers that through firmware-level asset discovery and real-time anomaly detection across IEC protocols without requiring agents. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through incident mitigation, supported by 24/7 incident response and NIS2 compliance mapping that satisfies regulatory audits. Skip this if your priority is automated response and recovery; IKARUS excels at finding what's broken, not orchestrating fixes across disconnected OT systems.
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT Certificate Validation vs IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) for your software supply chain security needs.
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation: Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs..
IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT): OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Asset discovery including firmware versions, serial numbers, and network configuration, Real-time network and telemetry data monitoring, Anomaly and threat detection using passive OT security sensors..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation differentiates with Certificate chain validation to detect mismatches in code signing, Detection of fraudulently signed software packages, Authentication of unsignable files such as binaries and DLLs. IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) differentiates with Asset discovery including firmware versions, serial numbers, and network configuration, Real-time network and telemetry data monitoring, Anomaly and threat detection using passive OT security sensors.
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation is developed by aDolus Technology. IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) is developed by IKARUS Security Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT Certificate Validation and IKARUS Industrial Cyber Security (OT) serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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