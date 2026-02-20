Security teams protecting ICS/OT environments should use aDolus FACT Certificate Validation to detect fraudulent and stolen code signing certificates before malicious firmware reaches operational technology assets. The tool validates certificate chains and authenticates unsigned binaries across ICS software and firmware, addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management where most validation tools assume standard software distribution channels. Skip this if your organization runs primarily Windows/Linux endpoints in IT networks; the value concentrates in OT shops where firmware provenance verification is non-negotiable and certificate spoofing creates physical safety risk.

Dependency Combobulator

Teams protecting polyglot build pipelines against supply chain attacks will find Dependency Combobulator's open-source model valuable: zero licensing friction means security can push adoption across dev, staging, and production environments without procurement delays. The tool's support for multiple package managers (npm, pip, Maven, Go) and its focus on dependency confusion specifically,the attack vector that caught most organizations flat-footed in 2021,makes it a fast way to close that gap. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes transitive dependency vulnerabilities or license compliance; Combobulator's 95 GitHub stars suggest a smaller maintenance surface than mature commercial alternatives, so treat it as a narrowly scoped addition to your SCA stack, not a replacement for it.